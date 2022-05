Going all the way back to his college days at Arizona State, James Harden has always shown he is a pure scorer of the basketball. His willingness to throw his body around in the paint and use his agility to get shots off has been remarkable. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted him third overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, right behind Hasheem Thabeet to the Memphis Grizzlies. Oops.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO