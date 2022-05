COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and state data shows the number of infections is surging again. The daily case rate has risen every day for eight straight days. In Kalamazoo County, state data shows 80 news daily cases were detected – the highest single-day total since February. County health officer Jim Rutherford says the BA.2 variant is a cause for the increase. The highly contagious variant is tied to more than one in three new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week. Since last Monday, more than 100 Kalamazoo Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19. The district superintendent says a high school...

