Lincoln, IL

Woman Found Shot In Lincoln Square Alley Appears To Have Died From Self-Inflicted Wound, Police Say

By Alex V. Hernandez
blockclubchicago.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN SQUARE — A woman was found fatally shot in a Lincoln Square alley early Thursday morning. Around 6:24 a.m. a 62-year-old woman was found in the 4700 block of North Lincoln Avenue with a gunshot to the face, police said. Officers pronounced her dead on the scene...

blockclubchicago.org

