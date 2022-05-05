ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UHP, UDOT to discuss recent fatal crashes

By Hayley Crombleholme, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — It has been a deadly week for cyclists and pedestrians on Utah roads this week, with five people killed. Today local and state agencies are coming together to address this recent string of fatal...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Water Desk

As Lake Powell dries up, the US turns to creative accounting for a short-term fix

Earlier this month, as water levels in the Lake Powell reservoir fell to record lows amid the ongoing Western drought, the federal government asked seven states that rely on the Colorado River to work out an emergency conservation deal. The states had been scheduled to receive river water that was stored in the lake, but releasing the water would have drained the reservoir further, threatening its ability to generate hydroelectric power for millions of people and raising utility bills for towns and tribes across the West. The feds also revealed that declining reservoir levels would endanger the tubes that carry water past the dam’s hydropower turbine, potentially depriving multiple communities of drinking water and compromising “public health and safety.”
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
deseret.com

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch remembered for faith, family, service

Family, friends and colleagues celebrated the life of Sen. Orrin Hatch on Friday, reflecting on his legacy of public service, dedication to family, love of people and devotion to God. There were many laughs among the tears as speakers shared stories not just about his many years as a U.S....
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy