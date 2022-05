A normal day of shopping ended up getting David Beguhn maced in the face on Wednesday. Walking into a Home Depot in Cape Coral, Beguhn noticed something odd with a customer. “As I was walking in the door, I heard one of the employees asking a gentleman for his receipt,” Beguhn says. “And between the tone of voice between the two of them, I could see there was a disagreement there.”

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO