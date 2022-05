North Hall's Landon Lee threw all seven innings as it beat Appling County 7-3 in the deciding third game of the second-round playoff series Thursday in Gainesville.

Jaret Bales had a solo home run for the Trojans, while Tate Brooks went 2 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs.

With the win, the Trojans (30-5) visit Harlem in the third round, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday.