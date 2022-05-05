ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New role for enzyme autotaxin in stroke excitotoxicity

By Sarah LempriÃ¨re
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher levels of the enzyme autotaxin (ATX) are associated with...

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
Persistence of C-reactive protein increased levels and high disease activity are predictors of cardiovascular disease in patients with axial spondyloarthritis

An accurate prediction of cardiovascular (CV) risk in patients with Axial Spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a strong unmet need, as CV risk algorithms poorly perform in these subjects. The aim of this study was to establish whether the persistence of high C-reactive protein (CRP) and high disease activity may be considered predictive factors of CVD in axSpA. 295 patients without personal history of CVD, were consecutively enrolled in this study. To evaluate the relationship between CV events occurrence (fatal and non-fatal) and the persistence of increased CRP levels, ASDAS (Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score)"‰>"‰2.1, and BASDAI (Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity)"‰>"‰4 during the follow-up, univariable and multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models have been performed. During follow-up (we analyzed 10-years retrospective data), 23 patients had a CV event. Multivariable Cox Proportional Hazard Models showed a strong association between CV event and the persistency of increased CRP levels (namely, percentage of visits in which CRP levels were increased) (HR"‰="‰1.03; 95%CI 1.015"“1.045; p"‰<"‰0.001), of ASDAS"‰>"‰2.1 (HR"‰="‰1.014, 95%CI 1.000"“1.028, p"‰="‰0.047), and of BASDAI"‰>"‰4 (HR 1.019, 95%CI 1.006"“1.033, p"‰="‰0.006) during follow-up, after adjustment for age, sex, and diabetes. This study suggests that persistence of increased CRP levels and high disease activity may be considered biomarkers to identify those axSpA patients at higher risk of CVD. Innovative axSpA-specific CV risk score, including these variables, have to be developed.
Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
Identification of non-synonymous variations in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes in a family with bicuspid aortic valve disease

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common congenital heart defect with a high index of heritability. Patients with BAV have different clinical courses and disease progression. Herein, we report three siblings with BAV and clinical differences. Their clinical presentations include moderate to severe aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and ascending aortic aneurysm. Genetic investigation was carried out using Whole-Exome Sequencing for the three patients. We identified two non-synonymous variants in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes. The ROBO1: p.(Ser327Pro) variant is shared by the three BAV-affected siblings. The GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant is shared only by the two brothers who presented BAV and ascending aortic aneurysm. Their sister, affected by BAV without aneurysm, does not harbor the GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant. Both variants were absent in the patients' fourth brother who is clinically healthy with tricuspid aortic valve. To our knowledge, this is the first association of ROBO1 and GATA5 variants in familial BAV with a potential genotype-phenotype correlation. Our findings are suggestive of the implication of ROBO1 gene in BAV and theÂ GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant in ascending aortic aneurysm. Our family-based study further confirms the intrafamilial incomplete penetrance of BAV and the complex pattern of inheritance of the disease.
Heterogeneity in phenotype, disease progression and drug response in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a complex chronic disease characterized by considerable phenotypic heterogeneity. In this study, we applied a reverse graph embedding method to routinely collected data from 23,137 Scottish patients with newly diagnosed diabetes to visualize this heterogeneity and used partitioned diabetes polygenic risk scores to gain insight into the underlying biological processes. Overlaying risk of progression to outcomes of insulin requirement, chronic kidney disease, referable diabetic retinopathy and major adverse cardiovascular events, we show how these risks differ by patient phenotype. For example, patients at risk of retinopathy are phenotypically different from those at risk of cardiovascular events. We replicated our findings in the UK Biobank and the ADOPT clinical trial, also showing that the pattern of diabetes drug monotherapy response differs for different drugs. Overall, our analysis highlights how, in a European population, underlying phenotypic variation drives T2D onset and affects subsequent diabetes outcomes and drug response, demonstrating the need to incorporate these factors into personalized treatment approaches for the management of T2D.
Why preprints are good for patients

Rapid communication of clinical trial results has likely saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and should become the new norm. On 16 June 2020, the life-saving benefit of dexamethasone in severely ill patients with COVID-19 was announced at a public briefing at the home of the UK prime minister, 10 Downing Street. The results, from the RECOVERY trial in the UK, changed practice in the UK immediately, with a letter sent later that evening from the UK chief medical officers and the chief executive of National Health Service (NHS) England to all NHS trusts that stated: "Normally we would advise waiting for the full paper before changing practice, to ensure final analysis and peer review do not lead to different conclusions. However, given this clear mortality advantage, with good significance, and with a well-known medicine which is safe under these circumstances we consider it is reasonable for practice to change in advance of the final paper."
Using metric learning to identify the lab-of-origin of engineered DNA

Determining the origin of engineered DNA can help to foster responsible innovation within the biotechnology community. A convolutional neural network approach that learns distances between engineered DNA sequences and various labs that could have created them is used to accurately predict the lab-of-origin.
Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
Avoidance of cutaneous adverse drug reactions induced by antiepileptic drugs based on pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is a research area aimed at identifying genetic factors that are associated with drug responses, including drug efficacy, adverse drug reactions, and the appropriate drug dosage on a case-to-case basis. To promote the clinical implementation of PGx testing, which is currently of limited use in clinical practice, recent research has focused on providing reliable evidence for its clinical utility. In neurology, psychiatry, and neurosurgery, several human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles have been reportedly associated with cutaneous adverse drug reactions (cADRs) induced by antiepileptic drugs, which significantly carry the risk of developing cADRs. Prior to using antiepileptic drugs such as carbamazepine and lamotrigine, which are prone to cause severe cADRs, preemptive HLA genetic testing and therapeutic interventions such as drug selection and dosage adjustment based on the results of the tests can reduce the incidence of cADRs in the population before the initiation of treatment.
Bridging the gap with the UK Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection

To the Editor - The capability to gather large amounts of data, alongside the increasing power of artificial intelligence to examine it, has led to a revolution in the use of data in the life sciences. We announce a new initiative, the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), combining digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique multi-omic resource for cancer research.
Roles of the pro-apoptotic factors CaNma111 and CaYbh3 in apoptosis and virulence of Candida albicans

Candida albicans, a commensal and opportunistic pathogen, undergoes apoptosis in response to various stimuli, including hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and antifungal agents. Apoptotic processes are highly conserved among mammals, plants, and fungi, but little is known about the apoptosis-regulating factors in C. albicans. In this study, C. albicans homologs of the putative apoptosis factors were identified by database screening followed by overexpression analysis. CaNma111, a homolog of the pro-apoptotic mammalian HtrA2/Omi, and CaYbh3, a homolog of BH3-only protein, yielded increased apoptotic phenotypes upon overexpression. We showed that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 functions as pro-apoptotic regulators by examining intracellular ROS accumulation, DNA end breaks (TUNEL assay), and cell survival in Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains. We found that the protein level of CaBir1, an inhibitor-of-apoptosis (IAP) protein, was down-regulated by CaNma111. Interestingly, the Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains showed hyperfilamentation phenotypes and increased virulence in a mouse infection model. Together, our results suggest that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 play key regulatory roles in the apoptosis and virulence of C. albicans.
Experimental validation of a voxel-based finite element model simulating femoroplasty of lytic lesions in the proximal femur

Femoroplasty is a procedure where bone cement is injected percutaneously into a weakened proximal femur. Uncertainty exists whether femoroplasty provides sufficient mechanical strengthening to prevent fractures in patients with femoral bone metastases. Finite element models are promising tools to evaluate the mechanical effectiveness of femoroplasty, but a thorough validation is required. This study validated a voxel-based finite element model against experimental data from eight pairs of human cadaver femurs with artificial metastatic lesions. One femur from each pair was left untreated, while the contralateral femur was augmented with bone cement. Finite element models accurately predicted the femoral strength in the defect (R2"‰="‰0.96) and augmented (R2"‰="‰0.93) femurs. The modelled surface strain distributions showed a good qualitative match with results from digital image correlation; yet, quantitatively, only moderate correlation coefficients were found for the defect (mean R2"‰="‰0.78) and augmented (mean R2"‰="‰0.76) femurs. This was attributed to the presence of vessel holes in the femurs and the jagged surface representation of our voxel-based models. Despite some inaccuracies in the surface measurements, the FE models accurately predicted the global bone strength and qualitative deformation behavior, both before and after femoroplasty. Hence, they can offer a useful biomechanical tool to assist clinicians in assessing the need for prophylactic augmentation in patients with metastatic bone disease, as well as in identifying suitable patients for femoroplasty.
Macrophage functional diversity in NAFLD - more than inflammation

Macrophages have diverse phenotypes and functions due to differences in their origin, location and pathophysiological context. Although their main role in the liver has been described as immunoregulatory and detoxifying, changes in macrophage phenotypes, diversity, dynamics and function have been reported during obesity-related complications such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD encompasses multiple disease states from hepatic steatosis to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocarcinoma. Obesity and insulin resistance are prominent risk factors for NASH, a disease with a high worldwide prevalence and no approved treatment. In this Review, we discuss the turnover and function of liver-resident macrophages (Kupffer cells) and monocyte-derived hepatic macrophages. We examine these populations in both steady state and during NAFLD, with an emphasis on NASH. The explosion in high-throughput gene expression analysis using single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) within the last 5 years has revolutionized the study of macrophage heterogeneity, substantially increasing our understanding of the composition and diversity of tissue macrophages, including in the liver. Here, we highlight scRNA-seq findings from the last 5 years on the diversity of liver macrophages in homeostasis and metabolic disease, and reveal hepatic macrophage function beyond their classically described inflammatory role in the progression of NAFLD and NASH pathogenesis.
Synthesis of Î³-graphyne using dynamic covalent chemistry

Most attempts to synthesize graphynes are limited to using irreversible coupling reactions, which often result in the formation of nanometre-scale materials that lack long-range order. Here the periodically sp"“sp2-hybridized carbon allotrope, Î³-graphyne, was synthesized in bulk via a reversible dynamic alkyne metathesis of alkynyl-substituted benzene monomers. The balance between kinetic and thermodynamic control was managed through the simultaneous use of two different hexa-alkynyl-substituted benzenes as the comonomers to yield crystalline Î³-graphyne. Additionally, the ABC staggered interlayer stacking of the graphyne was revealed using powder X-ray and electron diffraction. Finally, the folding behaviour of the few-layer graphyne was also observed on exfoliation, and showed step edges within a single graphyne flake with a height of 9"‰nm.
The HMCES DNA-protein cross-link functions as an intermediate in DNA interstrand cross-link repair

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. The 5-hydroxymethylcytosine binding, embryonic stem-cell-specific (HMCES) protein forms a covalent DNA-protein cross-link (DPC) with abasic (AP) sites in single-stranded DNA, and the resulting HMCES-DPC is thought to suppress double-strand break formation in S phase. However, the dynamics of HMCES cross-linking and whether any DNA repair pathways normally include an HMCES-DPC intermediate remain unknown. Here, we use Xenopus egg extracts to show that an HMCES-DPC forms on the AP site generated during replication-coupled DNA interstrand cross-link repair. We show that HMCES cross-links form on DNA after the replicative CDC45-MCM2-7-GINS (CMG) helicase has passed over the AP site, and that HMCES is subsequently removed by the SPRTN protease. The HMCES-DPC suppresses double-strand break formation, slows translesion synthesis past the AP site and introduces a bias for insertion of deoxyguanosine opposite the AP site. These data demonstrate that HMCES-DPCs form as intermediates in replication-coupled repair, and they ï»¿suggest a general model of how HMCES protects AP sites during DNA replication.
