Blumm is Jeffrey Bain Faculty Scholar and a law professor at Lewis and Clark Law School. He lives in Lake Oswego. For close to 60 years, wealthy homeowners living along Oswego Lake have been able to block the public’s access to much of the 400-acre lake, treating it instead as a private recreational resource for themselves. That may soon change thanks to a circuit court judge’s ruling last month establishing that the lake is a state asset meant to serve the public.

1 DAY AGO