Schenectady, NY

Teen arrested for bringing fake gun to Schenectady HS

By Michael O'Brien
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A 17-year-old was arrested by Schenectady Police after he brought a fake gun to school. Police say the teen entered Schenectady High School with a ski mask, sunglasses, gloves, and imitation handgun.

On Wednesday, May 4, after 2 p.m., Schenectady High School staff were alerted that a man was inside the building wearing a ski mask, sunglasses, gloves, and a hood, while carrying a small side bag. The man was refusing to identify himself with high school staff.

The man gave staff a false name and refused to take off his mask. As he walked away, school staff followed him. The Schenectady High School Community Engagement Officers assisted in attempting to identify the man. He exited the school and began to cross an exterior field, discarded the bag, before jumping a fence.

The Officers were able to stop and identify the man. While speaking with the teen, school staff approached the officers with the discarded bag, which contained a black Glock imitation handgun inside.

The teen was then detained and transported to the Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau for further investigation. His identity will not be released due to his age.

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree (Class B Misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon upon School Grounds (Violation)
