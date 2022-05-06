ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

5 Star Community Center Block Party Saturday

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – St. Cloud is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party for the new 5 Star Community Center on Saturday. The event is from noon to 3:00 p.m. and will include live music and refreshments. The building will have space to help veterans,...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Eagle Brook Church Expanding To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs into downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church will be going into the River City Church building on Hennepin Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. River City Church, formerly First Baptist Church, owns the building and will relocate. (credit: CBS) Pastor Jason Strand said River City Church could have gotten more money if they sold to a developer, but they wanted to keep the building a church. Eagle Brook is a satellite church and has campuses all over the metro and Rochester. This will be the 11th campus. Up to 40,000 people attend Eagle Brook services in a given week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy