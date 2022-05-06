5 Star Community Center Block Party Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs into downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church will be going into the River City Church building on Hennepin Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. River City Church, formerly First Baptist Church, owns the building and will relocate. (credit: CBS) Pastor Jason Strand said River City Church could have gotten more money if they sold to a developer, but they wanted to keep the building a church. Eagle Brook is a satellite church and has campuses all over the metro and Rochester. This will be the 11th campus. Up to 40,000 people attend Eagle Brook services in a given week.

