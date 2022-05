CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati basketball star is accused of pulling his girlfriend's hair and dragging her up a set of stairs. Because of his skills on the court, Jarron Cumberland was named the 2019 player of the year in the American Athletic Conference. Now, he faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge for allegedly punching and kicking his girlfriend, pulling her hair and dragging her up a staircase.

