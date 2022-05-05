ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Functional role of the Frizzled linker domain in the Wnt signaling pathway

By Seung-Bum Ko
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wnt signaling pathway plays a critical role in the developmental and physiological processes of metazoans. We previously reported that the Frizzled4 (FZD4) linker domain plays an important role in Norrin binding and signaling. However, the question remains whether the FZD linker contributes to Wnt signaling in general. Here, we show...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The HMCES DNA-protein cross-link functions as an intermediate in DNA interstrand cross-link repair

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. The 5-hydroxymethylcytosine binding, embryonic stem-cell-specific (HMCES) protein forms a covalent DNA-protein cross-link (DPC) with abasic (AP) sites in single-stranded DNA, and the resulting HMCES-DPC is thought to suppress double-strand break formation in S phase. However, the dynamics of HMCES cross-linking and whether any DNA repair pathways normally include an HMCES-DPC intermediate remain unknown. Here, we use Xenopus egg extracts to show that an HMCES-DPC forms on the AP site generated during replication-coupled DNA interstrand cross-link repair. We show that HMCES cross-links form on DNA after the replicative CDC45-MCM2-7-GINS (CMG) helicase has passed over the AP site, and that HMCES is subsequently removed by the SPRTN protease. The HMCES-DPC suppresses double-strand break formation, slows translesion synthesis past the AP site and introduces a bias for insertion of deoxyguanosine opposite the AP site. These data demonstrate that HMCES-DPCs form as intermediates in replication-coupled repair, and they ï»¿suggest a general model of how HMCES protects AP sites during DNA replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global coordination level in single-cell transcriptomic data

Genes are linked by underlying regulatory mechanisms and by jointly implementing biological functions, working in coordination to apply different tasks in the cells. Assessing the coordination level between genes from single-cell transcriptomic data, without a priori knowledge of the map of gene regulatory interactions, is a challenge. A 'top-down' approach has recently been developed to analyze single-cell transcriptomic data by evaluating the global coordination level between genes (called GCL). Here, we systematically analyze the performance of the GCL in typical scenarios of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. We show that an individual anomalous cell can have a disproportionate effect on the GCL calculated over a cohort of cells. In addition, we demonstrate how the GCL is affected by the presence of clusters, which are very common in scRNA-seq data. Finally, we analyze the effect of the sampling size of the Jackknife procedure on the GCL statistics. The manuscript is accompanied by a description of a custom-built Python package for calculating the GCL. These results provide practical guidelines for properly pre-processing and applying the GCL measure in transcriptional data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Roles of the pro-apoptotic factors CaNma111 and CaYbh3 in apoptosis and virulence of Candida albicans

Candida albicans, a commensal and opportunistic pathogen, undergoes apoptosis in response to various stimuli, including hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and antifungal agents. Apoptotic processes are highly conserved among mammals, plants, and fungi, but little is known about the apoptosis-regulating factors in C. albicans. In this study, C. albicans homologs of the putative apoptosis factors were identified by database screening followed by overexpression analysis. CaNma111, a homolog of the pro-apoptotic mammalian HtrA2/Omi, and CaYbh3, a homolog of BH3-only protein, yielded increased apoptotic phenotypes upon overexpression. We showed that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 functions as pro-apoptotic regulators by examining intracellular ROS accumulation, DNA end breaks (TUNEL assay), and cell survival in Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains. We found that the protein level of CaBir1, an inhibitor-of-apoptosis (IAP) protein, was down-regulated by CaNma111. Interestingly, the Canma111/Canma111 and Caybh3/Caybh3 deletion strains showed hyperfilamentation phenotypes and increased virulence in a mouse infection model. Together, our results suggest that CaNma111 and CaYbh3 play key regulatory roles in the apoptosis and virulence of C. albicans.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signalling#Linker#Frizzled#Domains#Wnt3a#Fzd1#Wnt5a#Erk#Jnk#Akt#Crd
Nature.com

Characterization of somatosensory neuron involvement in the SOD1 mouse model

SOD1G93A mice show loss of cutaneous small fibers, as in ALS patients. Our objective is to characterize the involvement of different somatosensory neuron populations and its temporal progression in the SOD1G93A mice. We aim to further define peripheral sensory involvement, analyzing at the same time points the neuronal bodies located in the dorsal root ganglia (DRG) and the distal part of their axons in the skin, in order to shed light in the mechanisms of sensory involvement in ALS. We performed immunohistochemical analysis of peptidergic (CGRP), non-peptidergic (IB4) fibers in epidermis, as well as sympathetic sudomotor fibers (VIP) in the footpads of SOD1G93A mice and wild type littermates at 4, 8, 12 and 16Â weeks of age. We also immunolabeled and quantified neuronal bodies of IB4, CGRP and parvalbumin (PV) positive sensory neurons in lumbar DRG. We detected a reduction of intraepidermal nerve fiber density in the SOD1G93A mice of both peptidergic and non-peptidergic axons, compared with the WT, being the non-peptidergic the fewest. Sweat gland innervation was similarly affected in the SOD1G93A mouse at 12Â weeks. Nonetheless, the number of DRG neurons from different sensory populations remained unchanged during all stages. Cutaneous sensory axons are affected in the SOD1G93A mouse, with non-peptidergic being slightly more vulnerable than peptidergic axons. Loss or lack of growth of the distal portion of sensory axons with preservation of the corresponding neuronal bodies suggest a distal axonopathy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

Investigation of ultra-precision planing process to fabricate high luminance retroreflector based on cutting force and tool vibration analysis

In ultra-precision planing process, the analysis of the critical depth of cut (DOC) is required to reduce the edge blunt and micro burrs produced by size effect which decreases of the effective area for high luminance retroreflector. However, since the machining characteristics are different according to cutting tool shape, machining material, and cutting condition, determine of the critical DOC is difficult without a comparison of machined surfaces under various DOC measured by ultra-high resolution measuring instrument. In this study, the critical DOC was analyzed using cutting force and tool vibration signals. The specific cutting energy was calculated by cutting force and cross-sectional area to analyze the stress variation according to DOC. Also, acceleration signals were converted to frequency spectrum that analyze dominant vibrating direction of the cutting tool by variation of cutting characteristic. It was confirmed that the method of using tool vibration more effective and accurate than specific cutting energy through validation of the comparison between results from analyze of the vibration signals and direction measuring surfaces. The master mold with area of 250Â mm2 was manufactured by applying analyzed critical DOC. In addition, the high luminance characteristic of a retroreflection film press formed by the master mold was confirmed.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Author Correction: Heritability of Inner Retinal Layer and Outer Retinal Layer Thickness: The Healthy Twin Study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60612-3, published online 26 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 39, which was incorrectly given as:. Carlstedt, R. A. Handbook of integrative clinical psychology, psychiatry, and behavioral medicine: perspectives, practices, and research. (2010). The correct reference is listed below:
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A low-dimensional representation of arm movements and hand grip forces in post-stroke individuals

Characterizing post-stroke impairments in the sensorimotor control of arm and hand is essential to better understand altered mechanisms of movement generation. Herein, we used a decomposition algorithm to characterize impairments in end-effector velocity and hand grip force data collected from an instrumented functional task in 83 healthy control and 27 chronic post-stroke individuals with mild-to-moderate impairments. According to kinematic and kinetic raw data, post-stroke individuals showed reduced functional performance during all task phases. After applying the decomposition algorithm, we observed that the behavioural data from healthy controls relies on a low-dimensional representation and demonstrated that this representation is mostly preserved post-stroke. Further, it emerged that reduced functional performance post-stroke correlates to an abnormal variance distribution of the behavioural representation, except when reducing hand grip forces. This suggests that the behavioural repertoire in these post-stroke individuals is mostly preserved, thereby pointing towards therapeutic strategies that optimize movement quality and the reduction of grip forces to improve performance of daily life activities post-stroke.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Using large ensembles of climate change mitigation scenarios for robust insights

As they gain new users, climate change mitigation scenarios are playing an increasing role in transitions to net zero. One promising practice is the analysis of scenario ensembles. Here we argue that this practice has the potential to bring new and more robust insights compared with the use of single scenarios. However, several important aspects have to be addressed. We identify key methodological challenges and the existing methods and applications that have been or can be used to address these challenges within a three-step approach: (1) pre-processing the ensemble; (2) selecting a few scenarios or analysing the full ensemble; and (3) providing users with efficient access to the information.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Correction: Targeting farnesylation as a novel therapeutic approach in HRAS-mutant rhabdomyosarcoma

Following the publication of this article a number of copy editing omissions were noted. These have now been corrected. Division of Pediatric Oncology, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA. Patience Odeniyide,Â Kai Pollard,Â Ana Calizo,Â Lindy Zhang,Â Amy N. Allen,Â Jiawan...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Using metric learning to identify the lab-of-origin of engineered DNA

Determining the origin of engineered DNA can help to foster responsible innovation within the biotechnology community. A convolutional neural network approach that learns distances between engineered DNA sequences and various labs that could have created them is used to accurately predict the lab-of-origin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: High-throughput identification of viral termini and packaging mechanisms in virome datasets using PhageTermVirome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97867-3, published online 15 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by the French Government's program Investissement d'Avenir program; Laboratoire d'Excellence 'Integrative Biology of Emerging Infectious Diseases' [ANR-10-LABX-62-IBEID] and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biphasic (5"“2%) oxygen concentration strategy significantly improves the usable blastocyst and cumulative live birth rates in in vitro fertilization

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01782-6, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tal Anahory which was incorrectly given as Tal Anahoryl. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM 1203, DÃ©veloppement Embryonnaire FertilitÃ© Environnement, Univ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Genetic influences on central and peripheral nervous system activity during fear conditioning

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a wrong label on an anatomical region. The article states that there was a statistically significant genetic influences on safety learning in midcingulate cortex in the main text and in table 1. It should be posterior cingulate cortex and not midcingulate cortex. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

No gene to predict the future?

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 491"“492 (2022)Cite this article. All powerful technology has the potential to cause harm. Genomic testing is no exception. How, you might reasonably ask, can such a seemingly innocuous procedure cause harm? Misinterpretation of the clinical significance of genetic variants, and excessive belief in the ability of genomic variants to predict phenotypes is one route to harm. In rare diseases, a variant in a single gene can (in)directly lead to a full set of clinical manifestations, such as a syndrome. For the common, complex diseases - such as ischaemic heart disease, depression or diabetes - the role of genetic variants in causation is much less clearly defined. A current vogue is to combine single nucleotide polymorphisms, which have been identified as associated with increased disease risk in genome-wide association studies (GWAS), into "polygenic risk scores", that predict liability to a physical trait (intelligence, height) or a multifactorial disease. Repeatedly, such polygenic risk scores have been shown to have low utility and predictive power. It is thus caused for concern that some reproductive medicine providers propose to use polygenic risk scores to identify embryos which have a genetic liability, and potentially select against not only risk of complex diseases but phenotypes which may be perceived as undesirable. Both the historical, and science fiction literature contains strident warnings against such interventions, which carry enormous potential for discrimination and cataclysmic societal harm. Forzano et al. document the European Society of Human Genetics position in this month's issue [1].
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy