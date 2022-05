DUBLIN — Six Lady Knights scored on Thursday to lead West Bladen to a 6-1 non-conference victory over visiting Pender. The win improved the Lady Knights to 9-4 overall. West Bladen took a 1-0 lead in the first half, which stood up until halftime, then put five goals on the board in the second half to seal the win. The Lady Patriots scored their goal in the second half to avoid the shutout.

