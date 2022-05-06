ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlingame, CA

Check out Meta's 1st retail store in Bay Area that offers hands-on experience with cutting edge tech

By David Louie
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlPLP_0fUeqSDS00

Starting Monday, Meta is opening its first retail store to give consumers interactive demos of its cutting edge technology products, including its virtual reality Meta Quest. The store is located at Meta's Reality Labs headquarters campus in Burlingame on Airport Boulevard. Staff will be on hand to help explain how various devices work and demonstrate their features. ABC7 News was invited to a preview tour Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Facebook launches Meta Prosper to support AAPI business owners

The 1,550 square foot store is relatively small compared to some electronics megastores, but it also provides a more intimate setting to check out the products. Meta is hoping the store experience will engage visitors and encourage their friends and family to check it out as well.

The largest display area is for Meta Quest, where consumers can try immersive games with a VR headset. Games include Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing and Supernatural. A large wall screen displays what the player is seeing on the headset. Meta also provides a free 30-second clip of your game play as a souvenir after collecting your mobile number. We'll see if that leads to text marketing messages.

In another area, Ray-Ban displays glasses that will stream music to your ears and let you take photos and videos with a tap on the stem.

A large table displays different models of Meta's Portal device for video calls that tracks the speaker so he or she is always in frame.

RELATED: Small claims judge rules against Facebook in Oculus case, orders tech company to pay legal fees

The Meta Store is clearly an opportunity for the company, formerly known as Facebook, to showcase what it sees as its metaverse future.

Meta products can be purchased on-site, while a representative from Ray-Ban Stories, the eyeglasses, arrange for orders.

The Meta Store is located at 322 Airport Blvd. in Burlingame. It will be open starting Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. This first store is likely to provide Meta will insights how to create more stores in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0fUeqSDS00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Burlingame, CA
Business
City
Burlingame, CA
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Tech#Reality Labs#Abc7 News#Aapi#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
UPI News

National Third Shift Workers Day pays tribute to the night shift

May 11 (UPI) -- National Third Shift Workers Day, celebrated annually on the second Wednesday in May, was founded to pay tribute to people working overnight jobs. The holiday was founded by North Carolina man Jeff Corbett, who wanted a day set aside to appreciate the workers who put in their time while most other people are asleep.
FESTIVAL
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy