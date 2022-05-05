Emergency Water Main Repair – Germantown

FREDERICK, Md. — A sinkhole in the city of Frederick, Md. has damaged a water line on Monocacy Boulevard, causing a 1-mile stretch of road to close indefinitely and several businesses to be without water. The news was first reported by the Frederick News-Post which said the road closures...
EMMITSBURG, Md. (7News) — One person was rescued after their car got trapped along a flooded roadway in Frederick County, Maryland Friday night. Frederick County Fire crews responded to 10500 block of Keysville Road in Emmitsburg for the water rescue around 7:49 p.m. The person was not injured.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George’s County daycare center has decided to close its doors in the upcoming weeks citing the recent spike in violent crimes in District Heights. After 7 years servicing the community, SKC Early Education Centers has decided to close their location in the...
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The footage above originally aired in July 2021. D.C. Fire officials responded to a home near Rock Creek Park early Saturday morning for a tree that fell on a house. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 5:16 a.m., where they found the large tree had...
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the fourth straight summer, Metro will close stations for major platform concrete work. Starting the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, May 28 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, Metro plans to close five Orange Line stations in Prince George’s County and D.C. New Carrollton Station.
