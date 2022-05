The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept Minot in a doubleheader, the Twins topped the A's, and the Wild routed St. Louis in game three Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State softball team dropped two in the NSIC tournament, the St. Cloud Norsemen came up short in game one of the division finals, and the Minnesota Lynx were blown out by the Storm in their season opener. On Saturday, the St. John's University baseball team will host Augsburg for a doubleheader, and the St. Ben's softball team will look to continue their run in the MIAC tournament.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO