Naperville, IL

Garbage cans, laundry baskets and suitcases: Some bring ‘anything but a backpack’ to school

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, April 12 was “anything but a backpack day” at Naperville Central. Flyers in school and on social media spread the word for students to bring anything but a backpack to school “just for fun,” said senior Natallie Duffin, who brought a suitcase to school....

