Nutrition

Are Omega-3 Supplements as Good as Eating Fish?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmega-3 supplements may not be as good as eating fish because fish contains several fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. By comparison, omega-3 supplements only contain eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). It is always recommended to eat foods for nutrition rather than depending on the supplements. So, consider...

NUTRITION
NUTRITION
FITNESS
