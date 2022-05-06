WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022
In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and few section games are left on the schedule.
Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, May 13.
Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Thursday.
Class 6A
Set with 9 playoff teams. There will be seven first-round byes.
North Allegheny Tigers
Pine-Richland Rams
Central Catholic Vikings
Seneca Valley Raiders
Butler Golden Tornado
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Norwin Knights
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Hempfield Spartans
Class 5A
17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Latrobe Wildcats
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Franklin Regional Panthers
McKeesport Tigers
Gateway Gators
Mars Fightin’ Planets
Hampton Talbots
Plum Mustangs
Fox Chapel Foxes
West Allegheny Indians
Shaler Titans
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Connellsville Falcons
• Kiski Area can clinch with a win at Franklin Regional
Class 4A
9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth
North Catholic Trojans
Highlands Golden Rams
Indiana Little Indians
Knoch Knights
Montour Spartans
Beaver Bobcats
West Mifflin Titans
Laurel Highlands Mustangs
Uniontown Red Raiders
• In Section 2, Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley and New Castle are alive for at least two playoff spots: Quaker Valley (4-6) plays Ambridge (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Blackhawk (4-6) plays New Castle (2-8) on Monday and Tuesday. Central Valley (3-7) plays Beaver on Monday and Tuesday.
• In Section 3, Elizabeth Forward, Belle Vernon and Ringgold are alive for at least one playoff spot: Elizabeth Forward (4-6) plays Belle Vernon (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Ringgold (3-7) plays West Mifflin on Monday and Tuesday.
Class 3A
16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Hopewell Vikings
Mohawk Warriors
New Brighton Lions
Ellwood City Wolverines
South Park Eagles
Avonworth Antelopes
South Allegheny Gladiators
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
East Allegheny Wildcats
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Deer Lakes Lancers
Derry Trojans
Yough Cougars
Southmoreland Scotties
McGuffey Highlanders
Waynesburg Raiders
• Charleroi can clinch with a win at Yough on Monday.
Class 2A
15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth
Carmichaels Mighty Mikes
California Trojans
Bentworth Bearcats
Beth-Center Bulldogs
Riverside Panthers
Neshannock Lancers
Shenango Wildcats
Laurel Spartans
Serra Catholic Eagles
Shady Side Academy Bulldogs
Apollo-Ridge Vikings
Northgate Flames
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Fort Cherry Rangers
• Jeannette can clinch with a win at Northgate on Friday. Chartiers-Houston can clinch with one win over Carlynton on Monday or Tuesday. Brentwood can clinch with two wins over Seton LaSalle on Monday and Tuesday and two Chartiers-Houston losses to Carlynton.
Class A
Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.
Union Scotties
Rochester Rams
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Avella Eagles
Western Beaver Golden Beavers
West Greene Pioneers
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Eden Christian Academy Warriors
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Leechburg Blue Devils
Riverview Raiders
