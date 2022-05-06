ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

WPIAL baseball playoff clinchings through May 5, 2022

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Jacob McGuire scores against North Allegheny on Wednesday.

In a game with no clock, time is running out on WPIAL baseball teams outside the playoff bubble.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the district postseason and few section games are left on the schedule.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the unveiling of the brackets in the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday, May 13.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A

Set with 9 playoff teams. There will be seven first-round byes.

North Allegheny Tigers

Pine-Richland Rams

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Butler Golden Tornado

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Norwin Knights

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Hempfield Spartans

Class 5A

17 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Latrobe Wildcats

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Franklin Regional Panthers

McKeesport Tigers

Gateway Gators

Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

Plum Mustangs

Fox Chapel Foxes

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Connellsville Falcons

• Kiski Area can clinch with a win at Franklin Regional

Class 4A

9 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Highlands Golden Rams

Indiana Little Indians

Knoch Knights

Montour Spartans

Beaver Bobcats

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Uniontown Red Raiders

• In Section 2, Quaker Valley, Blackhawk, Ambridge, Central Valley and New Castle are alive for at least two playoff spots: Quaker Valley (4-6) plays Ambridge (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Blackhawk (4-6) plays New Castle (2-8) on Monday and Tuesday. Central Valley (3-7) plays Beaver on Monday and Tuesday.

• In Section 3, Elizabeth Forward, Belle Vernon and Ringgold are alive for at least one playoff spot: Elizabeth Forward (4-6) plays Belle Vernon (3-7) on Monday and Tuesday. Ringgold (3-7) plays West Mifflin on Monday and Tuesday.

Class 3A

16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

New Brighton Lions

Ellwood City Wolverines

South Park Eagles

Avonworth Antelopes

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

East Allegheny Wildcats

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Deer Lakes Lancers

Derry Trojans

Yough Cougars

Southmoreland Scotties

McGuffey Highlanders

Waynesburg Raiders

• Charleroi can clinch with a win at Yough on Monday.

Class 2A

15 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Bentworth Bearcats

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Riverside Panthers

Neshannock Lancers

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Northgate Flames

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

• Jeannette can clinch with a win at Northgate on Friday. Chartiers-Houston can clinch with one win over Carlynton on Monday or Tuesday. Brentwood can clinch with two wins over Seton LaSalle on Monday and Tuesday and two Chartiers-Houston losses to Carlynton.

Class A

Set with 13 playoff teams. There will be three first-round byes.

Union Scotties

Rochester Rams

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Avella Eagles

Western Beaver Golden Beavers

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Riverview Raiders

