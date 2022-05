According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Lopez-Cardenas, a 40-year-old from Provo, fell to his death on Jan. 7 while building a home in Silver Creek Village. The incident report and resulting citation from Utah Occupational Safety and Health say Lopez-Cardenas was standing on the third level of scaffolding when he fell. He had been placing plywood strips on the outside of a tarp and attaching the tarp to the scaffold with metal wires.

