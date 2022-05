KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split two games with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday. The Wood Ducks (11-15) dropped an 11-10 decision in a game that was played after it was suspended Friday due to rain. The team bounced back for a 2-1 win in the second game on Saturday. […]

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO