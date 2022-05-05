ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More Than 1,000 Fentanyl Pills Were Found In A Storage Locker In Southern Minnesota

By Jeanne Ryan
 2 days ago
A drug task force in southern Minnesota found more than 1,000 of the deadly opioid pill Fentynal in a storage locker in a rural area. The pills were found during a search of a storage locker in rural Kasota Minnesota. This particular locker was being rented out by a suspect in...

