ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Fallon museum exhibits ‘War Comes Home’

By Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3Qki_0fUdeG9n00

FALLON -- War Comes Home: The Legacy is part of Cal Humanities' current “War Comes Home” initiative, a thematic program designed to promote greater understanding of veterans and explore how war shapes a community.

The Churchill County Museum exhibition is based on the work of the Center for American War Letters (CAWL) and is presented by Exhibit Envoy. Andrew Carroll, the Director of CAWL and an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author, and John Benitz, associate professor in the Department of Theatre at Chapman University, co-curated the exhibition.

The exhibition explores the joys and hardships that returning soldiers and their families face during homecoming, as expressed through private letters and email correspondence. Spanning conflicts from the Civil War through the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and displayed on 13 interpretive panels, War Comes Home: The Legacy explores the shared themes of wartime separation, the adjustment to life back at home, and the costs of war.

This exhibition runs through May 29 and offers a space to write letters to currently deployed service members.

The Churchill County Museum is located at 1050 S. Maine Street in Fallon and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and has a $5 suggested donation.

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
Apartment Therapy

Why Holocaust Descendants Fill Their Homes with Things That Are Hard to Look At

Every spring around Yom Hashoah — a day of remembrance for the estimated 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — Israeli art entrepreneur Sarah Peguine turns to social media to share a photograph from her late grandfather’s childhood in Belgium that hangs prominently on her wall year-round. It’s a portrait of her grandfather with his parents and two sisters at his bar mitzvah — a celebration of his coming of age at 13, per Jewish tradition. And it’s the year before World War II began.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Fallon, NV
Government
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
The Conversation U.S.

Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues

Harriet Tubman was barely 5 feet tall and didn’t have a dime to her name. What she did have was a deep faith and powerful passion for justice that was fueled by a network of Black and white abolitionists determined to end slavery in America. “I had reasoned this out in my mind,” Tubman once told an interviewer. “There was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death. If I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.” Though Tubman is most famous for her successes along the...
POLITICS
Robb Report

This Ancient Roman Bust Was Bought for $35 at Goodwill. Now It’s Heading to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Click here to read the full article. In 2018, Laura Young, the owner of vintage good shop in Austin, Texas, spotted a carved marble bust priced at $34.99 in a local Goodwill. At 52 pounds, it was heavy, and it looked old. An expert examination revealed that it was, in fact, ancient. It dated back to the 1st century CE—and had once belonged to the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria. Four years later, the ancient Roman bust, which may depict Roman commander Drusus Germanicus, will be returned to Germany’s Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens and Lakes. In a signal...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Carroll
Majic 93.3

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
WABE

Illuminating Oakland Cemetery's untold stories through an after-dark art experience

Oakland Cemetery is shining a light on some of the untold stories of the residents. After postponements due to the pandemic, their after-dark art experience “llumine” is back after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event focuses on the recently restored African-American Burial Grounds and the 1908 Women’s Comfort Station. The African-American Burial Grounds has been undergoing restoration by the Historic Oakland Foundation since 2017. Now that the grounds are restored to pristine conditions, this year’s “Illumine” is bringing some of those new sections and stories to light. “City Lights” producer Summer Evans took a trip to Oakland Cemetery to speak with the team behind “Illumine” 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
LiveScience

Largest known cave art images in US by Indigenous Americans discovered in Alabama

Archaeologists in Alabama have discovered the longest known painting created by early Indigenous Americans, a new study finds. Indigenous Americans crafted this 1,000-year-old record-breaking image — of a 10-foot-long (3 meters) rattlesnake — as well as other paintings, out of mud on the walls and ceiling of a cave, likely to depict spirits of the underworld, the researchers said.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wars#American War#Cal Humanities#Cawl#New York Times
Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
InsideHook

Ancient Roman Statue Found For Sale in Texas Goodwill

If you were thinking about buying an artifact that dated back to the time of ancient Rome, how would you go about purchasing it? Every once in a while, a major auction house will hold some sort of event at which rare artifacts are up for sale. But as it turns out, every once in a while your local Goodwill might end up with a really great deal on an ancient artifact.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Axios

Documentary shines spotlight on Old City's First Friday

Old City will celebrate 30 years hosting First Fridays with a documentary about the monthly art outing. Driving the news: The first First Friday of the season kicks off tonight, featuring 20 galleries. Plus: Organizers will premiere the new 10-minute documentary "30 Years of First Friday," which explores the event's...
VISUAL ART
Fast Company

The hidden influence of Islamic art, from Cartier to William Morris

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform?. Ornamentation in Islamic art—patterned decoration or embellishment seen...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Art exhibit celebrates Lincoln Memorial's 100th anniversary

An art exhibit featuring multimedia works and artifacts inspired by the iconic seated Lincoln sculpture in Washington opened Saturday at the Norman Rockwell Museum to commemorate the memorial's 100th anniversary.The museum is located in Stockbridge, the same small Massachusetts town where Lincoln Memorial sculptor Daniel Chester French’s studio, Chesterwood, is located. The museum and studio worked together on the Lincoln Memorial Illustrated exhibit.At least eight works of the celebrated American illustrator Norman Rockwell featured the Civil War-era president. A couple of those pieces, including the illustration “Lincoln for the Defense” which shows the former president in his early years...
MUSEUMS
Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
907
Followers
977
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy