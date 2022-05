There was a rumor a few years ago Lakers owner Jeanie Buss contemplated trading LeBron James because she was upset with his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Well, there are new stresses in the Lakers-LeBron/Klutch relationship. The team reportedly blames Klutch for the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade. Before saying he wants to spend the rest of his career with the Lakers, LeBron took plenty of passive-aggressive shots at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and even openly discussed returning to the Cavaliers or playing elsewhere with his son. That was viewed as just the start of escalating tension. LeBron will be eligible for a contract extension this summer, and he might not sign it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO