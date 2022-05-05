Brevard Community Chorus fills need for music

The charms of Donizetti’s comic opera continue to elude, while a Holst rarity shines in an elegant fusion of music and movement. Any sentient person watching Donizetti’s Don Pasquale today is caught in a double bind. Stock characters behave appallingly. The young-in-love leading couple taunt the old bachelor of the title whose failing is to have money and no one to spend it on. Psychological bullying towards him is topped off with a physical blow – so shocking that the irrepressible music stops for a moment. Maybe a few fastidious souls in that first audience at La Scala, Milan in 1843 also squirmed, but to them the story was familiar, rooted in commedia dell’arte. The bind comes in the music. Its wit and emotional range express only warmth, humour and the fragility of human nature.

