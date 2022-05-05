ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Monterey County stops paying legal fees for sheriff’s top brass

Voices of Monterey Bay
 4 days ago
Monterey County supervisors decided this week to stop paying the legal expenses for sheriff’s Capt. Joe Moses and two associates who are defendants in an increasingly complicated defamation lawsuit stemming from the sheriff’s race of 2018. Moses, Commander Mark Caldwell and retired Commander Archie Warren, all supporters...

Voices of Monterey Bay

