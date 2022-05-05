ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Wildlife Groups Secure Legal Agreement To Further Protect Canadian Lynx By Calling For A Revised Evaluation Of Their Habitat In The Southern Rockies

By Lauren Lewis
worldanimalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the District Court of Montana approved a legal agreement that wildlife conservation groups secured with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service compelling the agency to revise its Canada lynx critical habitat rule. This would evaluate territory in the wild cat’s Southern Rocky Mountains range that is essential to its...

