Mayor Evans, County Executive Bello, Clergy Celebrate National Day of Prayer Outside City Hall

(Thursday, May 5, 2022) – Mayor Malik D. Evans joined with County Executive Adam Bello, Bishop David Singleton, Clergy, and members of various houses of worship today in recognition and celebration of the National Day of Prayer.

“The National Day of Prayer is a time for us to dismantle all barriers and embrace each other beyond denomination, or religion, but through love, kindness, and the acceptance of the diversity of humankind,” said Mayor Evans. “We shall celebrate our differences as we pray for peace and prosperity for our city, our nation, and all of humanity.”

“We know that our faith does more to unite us than divide us,” said County Executive Bello. “The National Day of Prayer is a time for our communities of faith to come together to uplift our community with hope and renewed energy.”

“The National Day of prayer is important for multiple reasons, the chief of which is because God instructs us to pray,” said Bishop Singleton, organizer of the event. “We have the privilege of praying as a nation. In recent times, the need has grown for prayer in every place across our community and this great nation. We welcome all faiths to join us in this God-honoring and purposeful gathering.”

Created by President Harry Truman in 1952, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday in May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation and their communities.

Rochester’s local National Day of Prayer Initiative originated in May 2012. It is a public demonstration that seeks to strengthen our communities and our nation through the power of prayer. During the ceremony, County Executive Bello and Mayor Evans presented a joint City/County Proclamation in recognition of the occasion.

Currently, the local National Day of Prayer is organized yearly by Bishop Singleton, Senior Pastor at Ark of Jesus Ministries. Bishop Singleton is also a retired City firefighter with 22 years of service in the department.

