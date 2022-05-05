News Release - City Extends Deadline for Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel

City of Rochester

News Release

(Thursday, May 5, 2022) –The City is continuing to accept applications from city residents interested in serving on the Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel. The nine- to 12-member panel will interview new-hire candidates for Rochester Police Department officers and provide a recommendation to the Chief of Police. They will interview Officer applicants regarding their views on contemporary policing, culture and race, and familiarity with the Rochester community among other topics.

The new deadline to apply is May 20.

To be considered for the panel, applicants must:

Be a resident of the City of Rochester;

Be at least 21 years of age;

Possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED;

Pass a criminal background check;

Agree to serve at least two (2) years;

Attend a modified police academy training;

Attend the Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel training; and

Be available during business hours to conduct candidate interviews.

The formation of the panel is the outcome of the police reform goal outlined in the City’s 2021 response to the Governor’s Executive Order 203.

Interested community members may apply at www.cityofrochester.gov/RPDInterviewPanel.

For more information, contact Dr. Rose Nichols, the City’s Director of Human Resource Management.

