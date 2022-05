Manchester United are destined to miss Champions League no matter how many goals Cristiano Ronaldo scores down the stretch. But on the bright side, they do have a shot at a Europa League being five points up on West Ham, although the Hammers do have a game in hand on Manchester United. Brighton are in a bit of no-man's land as they likely won't make Europe but also won't get relegated, so Graham Potter can try out different options while testing players' mentalities.

