Rockwall, TX

Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy DECA Students Earn International Awards, Representing Texas and Rockwall ISD

rockwallisd.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy DECA students recently competed among 14,000 from 15 different countries at the DECA International Competition (ICDC) in Atlanta. Isabelle Demengeon (RHHS senior) earned “Top 10 International Winner” in her Apparel and Accessories Marketing event on the International stage and Kristen Mathson (RHS senior)...

www.rockwallisd.com

KX News

N.D. Special Olympics celebrates 50th anniversary

The Special Olympics began in 1968, but its North Dakota branch is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Originally established in Fargo, the organization has grown to include 11 branches that encompass the entire state. “A lot of people think that Special Olympics is just a one-time activity or an event,” says Nancy Hanson, President […]
FARGO, ND

