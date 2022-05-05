ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL). FOOTBALL. National Football League. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt to...

NHL

Penguins recover, defeat Rangers in Game 3 to take series lead

PITTSBURGH -- Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal at 11:02 of the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins recovered for a 7-4 win against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. Shortly after Louis Domingue made a save...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Campbell delivers 'game-saving save' for Maple Leafs in Game 3

TAMPA -- The Toronto Maple Leafs thought their 3-2 lead was going to evaporate the moment Steven Stamkos unleashed his one-timer. They had seen the Tampa Bay Lightning captain score countless goals like that from the left face-off circle over the years, and this one appeared to be no different.
TAMPA, FL
Schaumburg native Chris Mueller returns home to play for Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire FC are bringing Schaumburg native Chris Mueller home after using a free agent transfer to acquire him from the Scottish Premier League. Prior to spending half a season in Europe, the 25-year-old winger was with Orlando City SC for four seasons. He led the Lions in scoring in 2020, as they made the playoffs for the first time. And now, he is finally home. "It's honestly a dream come true, you know, to be back at home, with my family's obviously out here. Growing up here, just, it's really cool," Mueller said. "It's a really special feeling to be able to come back home and to get a chance to represent my city – something I'm really excited about."
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Kaprizov banks goal off Husso's skate in Game 3

R1, Gm3: Kirill Kaprizov backhands the puck at the net from the backdoor and it hits off Ville Husso's skate and in for the 2-0 lead in the 1st. Sometimes placement trumps power. In Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round on Friday, Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had...
NHL
NHL

PROSPECTS: IceHogs Advance to Division Semifinals vs. Chicago

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs advanced past the Texas Stars on Friday night with a 1-0 overtime win in Game Two to take a series sweep in the AHL's Central Division First Round. Arvid Soderblom made 36 saves in a shutout victory before Dylan McLaughlin netted the game-winner in the opening minute of the extra frame.
CHICAGO, IL
Capitals and Panthers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

LINE: Panthers -196, Capitals +164; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-1. Washington has...
SUNRISE, FL
Flyers add a familiar face to their front office staff along with a new scout

Kapanen, 48, played for the Flyers from 2002-2008. He registered 110 points (44G, 66A) in 311 regular season games, and 19 points (9G, 10A) in 53 playoff games. Kapanen spent time with KalPa in the Finnish League after his NHL career. He saw himself in many different roles with the organization. These roles included: player, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, and owner. He was then the head coach for HC Lugano in Switzerland for one season (2019-2020).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in conference action

LINE: Montreal -102, Orlando City SC +275, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Orlando City in a conference matchup. Montreal is 3-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has a 0-2-1 record when it scores only one goal. Orlando is 4-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Kraken Prospect Report: Daccord, Evans, Kartye & More

They say that “April showers bring May flowers,” and while the jury is still out on that, we know that with May comes another Kraken Prospect Report. This one will be geared toward players who are playing playoff hockey this season. It’s the start of the best time of year, so let’s get going.
NHL
Pittsburgh and New York square off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rangers -123, Penguins +103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 5-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Capitals Re-assign Brett Leason to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 23, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points...
NHL
NHL

Video Review: NYR @ PIT -- 1:57 of the First Period

Video review determined Patrik Nemeth causes the net to be displaced off its moorings; Brock Mcginn is credited with a goal in the 1st period. Explanation: Video Review determined that the actions of Patrik Nemeth caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Penguins forward Brock McGinn a goal according to Rule 63.7: "In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts."
NHL
NHL

3 Keys: Rangers at Penguins, Game 3 of Eastern First Round

New York aims to contain Crosby line; Pittsburgh hopes to improve on special teams. The New York Rangers will try to win back home-ice advantage from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round when they play Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The Penguins won Game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UNITED STATES ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR 2022 IIHF WORLD HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

USA Hockey announced their final roster for the upcoming 2022 World Championship in Finland. Among the bigger names on the roster are Seth Jones, Luke Hughes, Alex Galchenyuk, and Alex Nedeljkovic. Forwards (13) Riley Barber. Kieffer Bellows. Thomas Bordeleau. Sasha Chmelevski. Sean Farrell. Alex Galchenyuk. Adam Gaudette. John Hayden. Sam...
HOCKEY

