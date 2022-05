DARIEN A cold storage company is asking the village of Darien for nearly $46 million in developer incentives as it looks to build an 11.5-acre building that would be as tall as an average water tower. Should the deal be approved as drafted, it would offset the company’s property tax burden over the next two decades by 90%, financial documents for the Walworth County village show. ...

DARIEN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO