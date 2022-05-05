ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

$20,000 Reward Offered For Scumbag Beachgoers Who Attempted To Ride Stranded Dolphin On Texas Beach

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Well this is sickening.

A beached dolphin at Quintana Beach in Brazoria County, Texas was harassed by bystanders so much on April 10th, that it passed away.

Now, according to the KHOU11, the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information on the people responsible for harassing the sick dolphin.

Apparently, beachgoers were attempting to ride the helpless dolphin across the beach, while it was still alive.

The dolphin was then pushed back to sea, where the beachgoers continued to try to mess with it and ride it. This led to the mammal getting stranded even longer, where it was further harassed by people to the point of death, before rescue crew could get to the scene.

NOAA’s law enforcement office is asking the people involved to be held responsible, and asking the culprits to come forward.

The reward of up to $20,000 is for information leading to one or all of the following, according to the NOAA:

Successful identification, successful prosecution for the person(s) responsible, and/or an arrest, conviction, or civil penalty assessment.

For any info, you can call the NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement’s Hotline at (800)853-1964.

And naturally, kids can’t do anything without recording it and putting it on TikTok or some shit, so it probably won’t be long before they’re caught.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Independent

Alert raised for missing Australian woman after daughter, two, found wandering alone in Mexican resort

Mexican authorities have issued an alert for a missing Australian woman after her 2-year-old daughter was found wandering by herself in the resort city of Cancun. The Associated Press reports that Tahnee Shanks, 32, was last seen on Monday in Cancun. Prosecutors for the coastal state of Quintana Roo gave no additional details on how she became separated from her daughter. On Thursday, prosecutors also issued a missing persons report for the girl's father, Jorge Luis Aguirre Astudillo, who is a Mexican citizen. Mr Aguirre Astudillo is also 32. He was last heard from on Monday. A GoFundMe page...
PUBLIC SAFETY
