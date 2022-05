This year’s season of bodybuilding is underway, and competitors are taking to the stage at the 2022 Pittsburgh Pro in hopes to earn their invitation to Mr. Olympia 2022. The event took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 6-7, 2022, with six divisions featured at the show, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Figure, Bikini, Women’s Physique, and Wellness. The results of the event were highlighted by Alexander Westermeier and Natalia Abraham Coelho winning in their respective divisions.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO