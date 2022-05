More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.

