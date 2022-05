“Be careful out there and don’t try to row back until the tide begins to ebb.”. The caretaker pushed the skiff off the dock, then stood there watching his protégé pull hard on the handsome spruce oars he had built for me. I had made numerous solo trips across the river but not to an area where I could not be observed from the club, which was an issue for the old man who had taught me to row, net crabs and trap eels.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO