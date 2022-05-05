ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seo Ji-hye is caught in a love triangle in latest trailer for ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming fantasy-romance Korean drama series Kiss Sixth Sense. Kiss Sixth Sense stars Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing On You) as Hong Ye-sul, an office worker who has the ability to see the future whenever she kisses a person. One day, she accidentally kisses her...

GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
Kim Woo Bin
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Distractify

He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
Primetimer

Mike Hagerty dies: Friends, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Somebody Somewhere character actor was 67

Bridget Everett announced the death of her Somebody Somewhere co-star on Instagram. "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote of the actor, who played her father on her HBO comedy. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, (and) her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed." While Hagerty is recognizable from numerous TV shows and movies, he is perhaps best known for appearing on five episodes of Friends as building superintendant Mr. Treeger. He also starred on The George Carlin Show and recurred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain McGintley, and had guest-starring roles on Seinfeld, Shameless, The Goldbergs, ER, Grey's Anatomy, Happy Endings, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Medium, Monk, Entourage, Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Grace Under Fire, Martin, The Wonder Years, Cheers and many more shows.
ABC News

See 1st photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie in upcoming film

Fans excited for the live-action Barbie movie were treated to their first look at Margot Robbie as the titular doll on Tuesday. Warner Bros. shared the image on social media, revealing the Greta Gerwig-directed film has been given a theatrical release date of July 21, 2023. Robbie, who is producing...
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Reveals Secret To 20 Years Of Marriage: ‘Two Bathroom Sinks & A Lot Of Kissing’

Julia Roberts has an Oscar, three children, and an adoring husband, but none of it has come easily, and now she’s revealing how they’ve made it last for over 20 years. Julia married Daniel Moder on July 4, 2002, and she says they’ll celebrate their twentieth anniversary with “more kissing” according to an interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle. It turns out that Julia and Danny’s secret to relationship success is simple but important. “Two bathroom sinks and a lot of kissing,” she said.
StyleCaster

Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.  The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The...
Outsider.com

Several ‘Happy Days’ Stars Reunited on ‘Arrested Development’

Not many fans realize that two of our favorite Happy Days stars have gone on to become lawyers. Well, lawyers on the cult-classic comedy series Arrested Development, at least! And, as hard-core fans of the Jason Bateman-led series know, practicing law – or attempting to – isn’t the only manner in which stars from the hit classic television sitcom series have made appearances on Arrested Development, either.
