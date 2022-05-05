Ecopia AI and Airbus Expand Partnership to Enable Global 3D Vector Mapping

High Demand for Passenger Vehicles Will Increase the Utilization of Automotive Wrap Films, Ultimately Driving the Automotive Wrap Films Market's Growth. The automotive wrap films market size is forecasted to reach US$4.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027. The demand for passenger vehicles is booming, especially in emerging economies. Automotive wrap films are incorporated in multiple wrap solutions in passenger vehicles and the growth in passenger cars will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per data by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), production of Chinese passenger vehicles reached 1.767 million units in September 2021, increasing 18.1% month on month. Furthermore, automotive wrap films are associated with advertisement and brand marketing purposes through automobiles and the increasing demand from the advertising sector will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. For instance, as per the July 2021 news report by Contra Vision, Sky Now, the new over the top (OTT) internet television service by British satellite television provider Sky, contacted Vinyl Graphics Limited (VGL) to promote their advertisement campaign. VGL later joined hands with Contra Vision and used its perforated window film for the full-scale bus wrap. Cast vinyl films material is projected to witness the highest demand in the forecast period. The paint protection films type is expected to witness the maximum demand in the forecast period. Window tints will witness significant demand in the forecast period. The strict regulations regarding the use of automotive films in some countries might hamper the market’s growth in the forecast period.

