Cedar City, UT

SUU Men’s Basketball Signs Felix Lemetti Thursday

By Brad James
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY, Utah-Thursday, Southern Utah University men’s basketball head coach Todd Simon announced the signing of...

The Exponent

Wisconsin football lands commitment from former Utah defensive back to bolster depth

Numbers in the University of Wisconsin safety room received a boost Friday when Kamo’i Latu announced his intention to transfer to the program. The 6-foot, 195-pound Latu played in 14 games last season, registering 19 tackles and three pass breakups for Utah. He finished with a career-high 10 tackles during a 42-26 win at Southern Cal in October, his only start of 2021. That performance allowed him to claim Pac-12 freshman of the week accolades.
MADISON, WI
WETM 18 News

Riley & Logan Olmstead headed to big dance with Loyola

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Corning grads are headed to the NCAA Tournament with the Greyhounds. (Photos courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com) Corning grads Riley and Logan Olmstead are heading to the big dance with the Loyola women’s lacrosse team. The Greyhounds earned their sixth Patriot League Championship Saturday afternoon with a 15-8 win over Navy. Loyola has […]
CORNING, NY
KUTV

The American Cornhole League Comes To Utah!

May 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - It's a sport that's said to have been born out of the Midwest and is spreading like brush fire all over the country and the world. The American Cornhole League once again brought their "SuperHole" competition to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, and with it came some of the premier Cornhole talent you can find anywhere. The event has transformed into a year-long competition that culminates with a championship event hosted alongside the world championships later this year. Adam Mikulich couldn't resist the opportunity to visit the competition and see how it's grown over the years. He also spoke with several Utahn's that are excited about the sport and are trying to help it grown in the Beehive State.
SANDY, UT

