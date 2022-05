The Bowie Baysox swept their doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, as dominant pitching and well-timed hitting catapulted them to 4-0 and 2-1 wins, respectively. Bowie pitchers Gerritt Stallings and Morgan McSweeney combined to pitch the 11th no-hitter in franchise history the first game of the afternoon’s slate, and Joey Ortiz highlighted game two with a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO