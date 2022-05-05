ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, VT

Aging gardens, aging gardeners

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON - Gardeners, anxious to be out working in the garden, improving the beds, and...

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Attract Hummingbirds to your garden

It is fascinating to see how hummingbirds live. They dart from one place to another but hover gracefully over the flower of choice. Feeders can be used to attract hummingbirds. However, so can planting fresh flowers in a large planter. A planter of 20-inches or so will allow for several varieties of plants to be used to make a full arrangement.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
News 12

America's love affair with lawns is getting messy; How a New Yorker transformed her lawn to pollinator-friendly, native plants

LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn - a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees. It didn't happen all at once, says the mother of two young kids. “We started smothering small sections of the lawn each year with cardboard and mulch and planting them, and by now the front yard is probably three-quarters planting beds,” she says. “Every year we do more.”
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Real Simple

How to Plant Grass Seed for a Lush, Green Lawn

If you are wondering how to plant grass seed and create a beautiful lawn, you've come to the right place. Establishing a lawn is easier than you think. Start by selecting a grass seed appropriate for your local climate: a warm-season grass like zoysia, Bermuda, centipede, or St. Augustine for homeowners in the southern states, or a cool-season grass such as bluegrass, ryegrass, or fescue if you live in the north. From there, we've broken the process down into four simple steps to help you learn how to plant grass seed like a pro.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington Gardeners
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
WSBS

New England Residents Should Steer Clear of Eating These Chocolates

Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Franklin County Free Press

Landscaping Mistakes to Avoid this Spring

Cumberland Valley Tree Service and Landscaping recently published a blog that explains common mistakes that people make when preparing their landscapes for spring. This guide included useful information on mulching, pruning and new tree planting. Visit them online at cvtslandscape.com. As the “Authority in Landscaping and Tree Health”, Cumberland Valley...
GARDENING
Food52

The Best Vegetables to Grow in Raised Garden Beds

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we’re playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let’s get our hands dirty. Every year during the strawberry harvest, I daydream of growing strawberries in...
GARDENING
KXAN

Low Maintenance Plants For Mother’s Day From PLance.org

Celebrate Mom without giving her any extra work by gifting her something beautiful for her garden that’s easy to maintain. Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph and Rosie to share his top picks. Amazon Dianthus – type of carnations – biannual- full sun blooms most of the year including...
GARDENING
Hello Magazine

See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden

Gardeners' World's Adam Frost is often seen presenting the show from the comfort of his own garden - which is why it didn't go unnoticed by fans of the BBC show when he began appearing in a new location!. So why did the horticultural expert move home and what does...
GARDENING
CBS Boston

Tewksbury Country Club Closing; Will Become Tree House Beer Hall

TEWSKBURY (CBS) — A popular venue for weddings and other events in the Merrimack Valley is being sold and turned into a beer hall. The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club say they’ve made the “very difficult decision” to sell after 25 years – and the Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Company is taking over. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time,” The Tewksbury Country Club posted to social media. “Please note that all events with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned.” While...
TEWKSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy