Aging gardens, aging gardeners

TEWSKBURY (CBS) — A popular venue for weddings and other events in the Merrimack Valley is being sold and turned into a beer hall. The owners of the Tewksbury Country Club say they’ve made the “very difficult decision” to sell after 25 years – and the Charlton-based Tree House Brewing Company is taking over. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time,” The Tewksbury Country Club posted to social media. “Please note that all events with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned.” While...

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO