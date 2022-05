Discover Where the Mississippi River Should REALLY End (Hint: It’s Not in New Orleans) The Mississippi River is one of the largest rivers in the United States. Stretching over 2,000 miles long and draining parts of 32 states, this river is a significant source of water, power, transportation, and more. Most Americans know that this river ends outside of New Orleans before flowing into the Gulf of Mexico. However, that’s not on the path the river is supposed to be on. Let’s take a look at where the Mississippi River should really end.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO