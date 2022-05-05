JPMorgan Chase Launches Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Promote Generational Wealth-Building in Black Communities

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — “#WeAreAllies” declared skin care brand Ren in a groundbreaking campaign last year. Ren teamed with competitors Biossance, Caudalie, Herbivore and Youth to the People, which jointly made sustainability pledges as part of the campaign. It was the first time a group of beauty brands had worked together to communicate their sustainability credentials to consumers, and marked a U-turn in corporate mind-sets. Today, it is just one of many sustainability partnership initiatives that has emerged involving beauty companies large and small.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule...

SKIN CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO