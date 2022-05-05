JPMorgan Chase Launches Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Promote Generational Wealth-Building in Black Communities
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching the Advancing Black Wealth Tour, an event spanning three cities designed to provide financial health education, wealth-building seminars, and other vital financial insights to Black communities. With stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia planned throughout 2022, the tour will...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0