Los Angeles, CA

JPMorgan Chase Launches Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Promote Generational Wealth-Building in Black Communities

 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching the Advancing Black Wealth Tour, an event spanning three cities designed to provide financial health education, wealth-building seminars, and other vital financial insights to Black communities. With stops in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Philadelphia planned throughout 2022, the tour will...

Black Enterprise

What Black-, Women-Owned ,and Other Minority Businesses Should Know About Raising Capital

When raising capital, minority business owners must shift their mindset to focus on the numbers with a concrete, evidence-based rationale for why their companies are good investments. Less than one percent of American venture capital-backed founders are Black, and the percentage of minorities and women in decision-making roles in venture-backed companies is not much higher.
$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Atlanta Based Platform EnrichHER Helps Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

The Atlanta-based lending platform EnrichHER is helping to connect minority women entrepreneurs and small business owners with the funding they need. EnrichHER founder and CEO Dr. Roshawnna Novellus knows the Black Lives Matter movement and focus on social equity helped, but Black women are still struggling to get seed funding, loans, and access to credit. However, she is working to change that.
Amazon's $1B Industrial Innovation Fund Signals Future of Robot-Powered Business

In April, Amazon launched a venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investing $1 billion into other companies that are building technologies to improve fulfillment operations, logistics, and the supply chain. The e-commerce giant said the fund is part of its continued commitment to foster innovation and enhance the employee and customer experience. Cheddar Connected takes a deeper look into the robotics future, concerns over issues like job losses, and an ever-growing range of products and services.
Beauty Brands Team Up in Shared Sustainability Efforts

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — “#WeAreAllies” declared skin care brand Ren in a groundbreaking campaign last year. Ren teamed with competitors Biossance, Caudalie, Herbivore and Youth to the People, which jointly made sustainability pledges as part of the campaign. It was the first time a group of beauty brands had worked together to communicate their sustainability credentials to consumers, and marked a U-turn in corporate mind-sets. Today, it is just one of many sustainability partnership initiatives that has emerged involving beauty companies large and small.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule...
Morgan Stanley Introduces the Small Business Academy to Promote Equity and Empower Diverse-Owned Small-Business Leaders

Morgan Stanley’s Institute for Inclusion (IFI) and the Morgan Stanley Supplier Diversity Program are announcing the inaugural class of the Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy (the Academy). Established to promote equity and empower diverse-owned small-business leaders, this educational initiative enables small businesses to differentiate themselves in the procurement process,...
How Israel Is Leading the Beauty Tech Revolution

Click here to read the full article. In the brave new world of beauty tech, Israel, aka “The Start-up Nation,” is the leading destination. Multinationals, like L’Oréal and Natura, and industry investors are increasingly homing in on developments in the beauty tech space there, which percolates with cutting-edge innovation.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “We have always seen Israel as a key area for us around partnerships, as they have an incredible ecosystem of start-ups that are innovating in tech,” said Guive Balooch, head of the L’Oréal technical incubator....
