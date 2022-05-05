ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Targaryens Return to HBO in New House of the Dragon Teaser

 3 days ago
HBO released a new teaser Thursday for the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the new series takes place 200 years before the the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story...

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

