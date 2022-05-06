ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Gunfire Aimed At Bloomington Home Leads To Police Chase, Crash In Eagan That Injured 2

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

Originally published on May 5

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A shooting in Bloomington Thursday night led to a police chase and crash that injured innocent people on an Eagan exit ramp.

Bloomington police say officers were called to the 8500 block of 2 nd Avenue at about 7 p.m. on a report of shots fired at a home. No one inside was hurt, and a witness was able to give a description that led officers to the suspect vehicle.

A chase ensued, and the suspect vehicle ended up crashing into another vehicle on the exit ramp of Highway 77 at Cliff Road. Police arrested the driver and their passenger — two teenagers, a boy and a girl — and recovered an “AR-style pistol” from the vehicle, which started on fire at some point after the crash.

(credit: MnDOT)

Two people inside the vehicle that was struck were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Bloomington police are investigating the shooting, while Eagan police are focusing on the crash investigation.

Roughly an hour before the shooting, there was an attempted robbery of a person on the 8800 block of Old Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. Police in Bloomington say the robbery and the shooting could be related.

(credit: Bloomington Police)

