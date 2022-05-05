ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAPAP3 regulates epileptic seizures involving GluN2A in post-synaptic densities

By Yanke Zhang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberrantly synchronized neuronal discharges in the brain lead to epilepsy, a devastating neurological disease whose pathogenesis and mechanism are unclear. SAPAP3, a cytoskeletal protein expressed at high levels in the postsynaptic density (PSD) of excitatory synapses, has been well studied in the striatum, but the role of SAPAP3 in epilepsy remains...

IN THIS ARTICLE
