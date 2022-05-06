ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago makes more drivers pay speed camera, red light camera tickets gotten by thieves, they say

By Jason Knowles, Ann Pistone
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlviF_0fUc4uq900

The I-Team has heard from more people who said they are stuck paying the fines for on-camera tickets racked up by thieves who took their vehicles.

In March, the I-Team investigated one man who was denied an appeal by the city despite his car being stolen. Now they have heard from more people in the same situation, and found the city of Chicago is denying more appeals on red light and speed camera tickets, even after drivers show proof that their license plates or cars were stolen.

"I was a victim when the car got stolen and I'm being victimized again," said Lockport resident Bob Virene.

READ MORE: Chicago red light ticket issued after man's car stolen outside White Sox game

"He's a victim and he's now victimized by the city," Karen Canada of Chicago said of her son.

"It's a double hit," Chicagoan Kirsten Geary said.

All three of these people were first victimized when their cars or license plates were stolen. Then the thieves racked up speeding and red light camera tickets.

After contesting the tickets with the City of Chicago, and showing evidence of the thefts, the city told all three to pay up.

"I noticed in the photo that it wasn't my car," Geary said. Her plates were stolen, then she received speed camera tickets. The citations connected to her stolen plate on a different car.

She said Chicago police told her, "'No big deal, just send in your police report and the ticket. This will be dismissed.'"

But it wasn't. The city added fines when she didn't pay and Geary now owes $800 for the speed camera tickets alone.

Karen Canada was the one who noticed someone had stolen her son's license plate.

"It's sad, he has to pay the price for somebody else's actions," she said. "Then started getting all of these notices in the mail of red light tickets. Seven in Chicago."

After supplying a police report and not being granted an appeal, they paid some of the tickets because her son was applying for a job with the city.

"I knew he couldn't be in debt to the city so I paid three of them. I tried writing letters, calling the 744 number and nobody ever responded," she said.

Virene's car was stolen from inside his Lockport garage. He then got a ticket for a red light camera 35 miles from his home in the city of Chicago. He contested with a letter from a Lockport police officer verifying the theft, but Virene lost.

"The administrative judge denied the claim. It wasn't sufficient evidence. What other options do I have?" he wondered.

So Virene paid the $100 ticket because he didn't want to get booted at the airport.

All three called the I-Team after seeing Kerry Levin's story in March. His car was stolen from the White Sox parking lot. The city said he had to pay a red light camera ticket despite an appeal with proof that his car was stolen. The city dismissed Levin's ticket after the I-Team asked about it.

The city's Finance Department would not talk to the I-Team on camera about the latest complaints but said after reviewing Virene's information and finding an error, they have refunded him.

The Finance Department went on to say the other two drivers should be forgiven, but they have to re-submit their documents to the Department of Administrative Hearings because they both contested their tickets after the required 21 day deadline.

All the people who contacted the I-Team say there should not be that deadline in these types of cases.

The city also added that people need to "be sure to provide a copy of the official police report and not the summary report or just police report number."

The people who contacted the I-Team believe any documentation of theft should be enough, and Canada's son did supply the full, official police report.

"It's very upsetting for me, I'm trying to raise my son to be a responsible man and he didn't run these run red lights," said Canada.

To get a full police report is a process. You either have to go to police headquarters in person at 35th and Michigan or wait for it to arrive in the mail.

As for those in our story who already paid tickets, the city said they must now request a refund online.

MORE TIPS FOR MOTORISTS FROM THE CHICAGO DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

Motorists should request a hearing when they get a ticket they want to contest. They have 21 days from the notice date. They should also call 312-744-PARK if they have any questions about tickets issued when their vehicle or plate was stolen. Be sure to provide a copy of the official police report (not the summary report or just police report #). Also provide a recovery report (when the vehicle or plate was recovered). If there is no vehicle recovery, please provide a copy of the insurance total-loss letter. If the license plate is not recovered, contact Illinois Secretary of State and provide proof that the plate was revoked and/or replaced.

Chicago police: How to get a full police report

Can you get a refund for the paid tickets? If so, how?

If DOF determined that tickets were issued when the vehicle or plate was stolen, then tickets will be withdrawn. If the tickets were paid, motorists can then submit a refund request form, which can be found on the DOF website: https://pay.chicago.gov/workflows/tickets

Comments / 13

John
4d ago

Everyone should remember this when voting for the next mayor.

Reply
15
Green Jumper
3d ago

The criminal that never pay for anything can get away with everything in Chicago 😜

Reply
7
N R
3d ago

That’s Chicago for you. That’s why I moved out this year. Good luck!!

Reply(5)
7
Related
CBS Chicago

CTA train riders say crime has gotten out of control

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eight people have been attacked on the CTA over the past ten days and it's unnerving riders, who were already reluctant to use the train.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from the Roosevelt Red Line stop, where one of the attacks happened at that station hours ago.Four men with a knife attacked and robbed a man on an elevator early Wednesday morning. Every Red Line rider CBS 2 talked to said they feel CTA crime is getting worse. CBS 2 wanted to look into that.A look at the number of assaults, batteries and robberies through the end of April...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stunt drivers say if city wants mayhem car stunt meetups to stop, they want a designated space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Newly-released video shows the scene from inside a ring of fire during a car stunt show on Lower Wacker Drive over the weekend. It is all part of dangerous driving stunts playing out downtown and in many other parts of the city. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked with some drivers who say they have a solution. On the underground thoroughfares of downtown Chicago such as Lower Wacker Drive, drivers doing donuts and screeching for sport are nothing new. Lower Wacker Drive was the scene of a sideshow early this past Sunday morning, in which some of the spectators...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Reckless driver runs red in Illinois Medical District, killing male pedestrian, 33

A 33-year-old man who was fatally struck by a reckless motorist early this morning was the sixth pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets this year. According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, a male was driving a Cadillac south on Damen Avenue when he ran a red light at Roosevelt Road. Both of these streets have six lanes at this intersection, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Lockport, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lockport, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Light Camera#Chicago Police#Red Lights#The I Team#White Sox#Chicagoan
WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after shooting, roll over crash in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead after a shooting and roll-over crash in the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 7:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man was sitting in a 2009 White Chrysler on the 4400 block of North Hamlin when a dark-colored vehicle approached and fired shots.  The victim was shot in the chest and tried to drive away but hit several parked cars -- causing his car to roll over. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Joliet police, firefighters rescuing woman from Des Plaines River

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Video released Wednesday showed a dramatic water rescue by Joliet police officers and firefighters. Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, rescuers responded to the area of a drawbridge near McDonough Street along the Des Plaines River. Police said they received a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may have jumped into the river from the bridge. When they got there, they found a 33-year-old woman near the east bank of the river. They teamed up with firefighters and officers who worked together to rescue the woman safely.
JOLIET, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
83K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy