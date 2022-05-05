ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBP Announces the Opening of Poker Creek Port of Entry and Hours of Operation

cbp.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchorage, Alaska - The Poker Creek Port of Entry will re-open for summer 2022 following two years of closure. The port is currently scheduled to open on June 1, 2022 and will close on September 1, 2022. Weather can affect those dates, so anyone planning on...

www.cbp.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Immigration Policy#Poker#Canadian#I 94
Architectural Digest

The 7 Most Beautiful Resorts on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

This truth is undeniable: Mexico is always a good idea. And the resorts in Mexico are equally enticing. With so many distinctive cultures, styles, cuisines, and beliefs, the United States’ southern neighbor is gloriously diverse and endlessly exciting. That even applies to a narrower zone: mainland Mexico’s long Pacific Coast. There, destinations such as Careyes are the epitome of imaginations running wild to build—over half a century—one of the most original and vibrant beach communities in the world. Elsewhere, recognizable luxury brands have created resorts that turn fantasy into reality. Here, the seven most spectacular resorts in Mexico stretching up and down the Pacific coast, with views for days, not to mention, at certain times, sea turtles and humpback whales.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Is It Socially Responsible To Travel By Cruise Ship?

Between dumping waste from thousands of passengers into the ocean to using an exorbitant amount of fuel and polluting the air with its toxins; cruise ships have gained a blanketed reputation for being a socially irresponsible way to travel. The potential of traveling to several countries in one swoop is...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy