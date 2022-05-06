ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

NEW VIDEO: 77-year-old Va. man suffers head blow during Warren Co. arrest, later dies

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 77-year-old Virginia man died this week after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s deputies, and officials say an investigation is underway into his death. Virginia State...

#Violent Crime#Warren Co#Virginia State Police#7news#Commonwealth
